Chirp! First of Two Baby Bald Eagles Hatches

The eaglet could be heard chirping early Saturday. via Dick Pritchett Real Estate

The eagle cam has been chronicling Harriet’s nesting seasons since 2012. Then, 16 million people tuned in to watch Harriet and her former mate Ozzie raise two eaglets from their birth to fledge, according to the company’s website.

It takes about 10 to 12 weeks for a newborn eaglet to finally fledge, or fly from the nest.

This year, the eagle cam has amassed more than 60.8 million views as observers get a rare, close-up glimpse of these wild birds of prey, according to the site.

Harriet found current mate M15 — short for “Male 2015” — last year after Ozzie died following a fight with another male eagle in the area, according to the eagle cam website.

The new mates eventually bonded and had two offspring last December.

“The young eaglets continued to thrive and develop into juvenile eagles” before fledging the nest in the spring, according to the site. This is Harriet and M15’s second nesting season in Fort Myers.