3 Dead After Two Small Planes Collide in Mid-Air in Texas

Three people are dead following a midair collision near a small airport in McKinney, according to a McKinney police spokesperson.

The crash happened near the 500 block of North Custer Road on Saturday evening, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson. The two planes collided near the Aero Country Airport.

One of the planes crashed onto a nearby road, while the other crashed into a storage business, a fire official said.

“They were making a turn and one of the planes slid into the other,” said witness Rodney Livermore. “You heard a loud crash and bang. One of them came straight down. The other one had a little control, but it was coming down. There was no stopping it.”

The Aero Country Airport does not have an air traffic control tower, and pilots are required to announce landings and takeoffs via radio, aviation officials said.

North Custer Road is closed from Virginia Parkway to Bedford Lane, and it is unclear when it’ll reopen, McKinney police said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.