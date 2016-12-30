Vermont Utility Finds Malware Linked to Russian Hackers

Cars pass by the headquarters of the Russian spy agency FSB, grey building at center, in downtown Moscow, Russia on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

It wasn’t clear when the malware entered the laptop in Vermont, but the discovery comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Russia over cyber-attacks during the American presidential election.

The Obama administration has accused the Russian government of being involved, and on Thursday issued sanctions and other retaliatory steps against Russia’s intelligence services and three companies believed to have provided support to cyber operations.

The Obama administration also accused Russia of harassing American diplomats overseas, and ordered that 35 Russian diplomats be expelled from the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security and FBI released details Friday on the alleged Russian hacking campaign and its methods, which include “spearphishing” that use emails to trick users into clicking on links.

The agencies said the targets were not just related to the election, but also “a range of U.S. Government, political, and private sector entities.”

Russia has denied being involved in the cyber-attacks. Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the retaliatory steps, but said he would not seek the expulsion of U.S. diplomats, a move his own foreign minister called for.

President-elect Donald Trump in a statement about the sanctions Thursday said “It’s time for our country to move on to bigger and better things.”

Trump added that he will meet with U.S. intelligence officials next week to be updated on the facts of the matter.