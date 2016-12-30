Trump Adviser Conway's Husband on 'Short List' for Solicitor General: Sources

The husband of Donald Trump’s adviser and campaign manager Kellyanne Conway is “on the short list” to serve as U.S. Solicitor General, sources familiar with the process told NBC News.

George T. Conway III has been a partner at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz in New York since January 1994. Educated at Harvard and Yale Law School, Conway has extensive litigation experience in a range of legal disciplines.

The Solicitor General serves as the nation’s top lawyer representing the United States in cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Kellyanne Conway has not been part of the internal discussions involving her husband, sources said. They have four children.

It is not unusual for trial balloons to be floated during transitions to the White House, and Trump’s choice won’t be certain until the president-elect announces it.

Sources told NBC News that if offered, George Conway “would accept” the position to serve in the Trump administration.

Kellyanne Conway will be appointed counselor to the president, Trump’s transition team has said.