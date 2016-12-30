Three family members killed in east Macon house fire

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)-

Three family members died in an east Macon house fire early Friday morning. Fire fighters responded to a home on Mildred Street just before 3 AM.

Investigators say the victims: 76 year-old Louise Howard, 81 year-old Jessie Bivins and 29 year-old Calvin Howard were trying to escape the blaze but were overwhelmed by the smoke.

Resident Rodregues Kitchens told 41NBC he had tears in his eyes when he found out that his neighbor and friend of 10 plus years, Calvin Howard, had perished in the fire.

“Calvin was a good guy man…everybody in the neighborhood loved him..good guy…everybody in the neighborhood loved him man….man he was doing stuff for everybody back and forth all day long,” said Kitchens.

Investigators say they are in the process of ruling out possible causes. Lead investigator Steven Wesson told 41NBC that they believe it was an accidental fire started in a bedroom on the front left side of the home. Family members and close neighbors said this was the bedroom of Calvin Howard.

Several other neighbors spoke highly of the family, calling them “good people” and saying that they would be greatly missed.

The investigation is still being conducted.