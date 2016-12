Soprano Won't Sing For Trump, Quits Mormon Tabernacle Choir

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir rehearses in full regalia before its Christmas show Dec. 8, 2005, in Salt Lake City. DOUGLAS C. PIZAC / ASSOCIATED PRESS

“I have spent several sleepless nights and days in turmoil and agony,” Chamberlin wrote in a letter she also posted on

Facebook. “I have reflected carefully on both sides of the issue, prayed a lot, talked with family and friends, and searched my soul. I’ve tried to tell myself that by not going to the inauguration, that I would be able to stay in Choir for all the other good reasons.”

“But it’s no use,” wrote Chamberlin, who has sung with the choir for five years. “I simply cannot continue with the recent turn of events.”

Citing Scripture and declaring that “tyranny is now on our doorstep,” Chamberlin likened Trump to Adolf Hitler and accused him of “stirring up people with a combination of fanaticism, false promises, and fear.”

“I only know I could never ‘throw roses to Hitler’,” she wrote. “And I certainly could never sing for him.”

Chamberlin, a veteran performer who runs a

vocal studio in American Fork, Utah, did not return several calls for comment. But in a statement, the chief spokesman of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said it is not mandatory that any of the singers perform at the inauguration.

“Participation in the choir, including the performance at the Inauguration, is voluntary,” Eric Hawkins said. “Only a limited number of choir members are participating (the number is limited by the inaugural committee), and none are required to participate.”

Chamberlin’s defiance came on the heels of

renegade Rockette Phoebe Pearl who also caused a stir by publicly refusing to perform for Trump. There was no immediate comment from the Trump team on the letter.

While Utah is a conservative state and Mormons who make up the majority regularly back Republicans for president, the decision by the choir to perform at Trump’s inauguration was not widely applauded.

Hawkins admitted as much when

the choir announced before Christmas that it would be part of the inaugural extravaganza.

Best known for its stirring renditions of religious and patriotic songs, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir previously sang at the swearing-in ceremonies for Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon and George H. W. Bush. It also performed at the inaugural parades for Ronald Reagan, and both Bushes.