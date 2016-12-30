Russia Eyes Tit-for-Tat Expulsion of 35 U.S. Diplomats

MOSCOW — Vladimir Putin’s foreign minister urged the Russian leader to expel 35 U.S. diplomats in retaliation for similar sanctions unveiled by President Barack Obama as the diplomatic fallout from alleged cyber-attacks and interference in the U.S. election deepened Friday.

Sergei Lavrov told reporter he had proposed the expulsions to the Russian president, along with the shuttering of a country retreat and a warehouse used by diplomats in Moscow.

“We surely cannot leave such tricks without an answer”

The comments came a day after Obama ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian suspected spies and imposed sanctions on two suspected hackers and three companies that allegedly provided support to cyber operations by the country’s GRU intelligence service.

U.S. intelligence agencies have previously blamed Russia for being involved in cyber-attacks on Democratic party institutions during the presidential election.

The CIA has concluded that the interference was intended to help Donald Trump win, and NBC News has reported that intelligence officials believe “with a high level of confidence” that Russian President Vladimir Putin was personally involved in the covert campaign.

Lavrov said Russia would not leave the sanctions unanswered and said that allegations that Russia interfered during the U.S. election were baseless.

“We surely cannot leave such tricks without an answer,” he said, saying the proposed “reciprocity” would involve “31 employees of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and four diplomats in the U.S. General Consulate in St. Petersburg.”

Russian Prime Minster Dmitry Medvedev said Friday that the Obama administration was ending its term in “anti-Russia agony,” while Russia’s British Embassy tweeted a picture of a duck with “LAME” written over it.

Russia has denied any involvement, and Putin press secretary Dmitry Peskov earlier called the sanctions “groundless and illegitimate from the point of view of the international law,” according to Interfax.