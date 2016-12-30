Nor'easter Buries New England Under Snow

Heavy snow fell in much of New England Thursday as a fast-moving nor’easter hits the region.

As much as two feet of snow could fall in some parts of central and northern Maine. Most non-coastal areas from Connecticut north saw significant snowfall.

Outside necn and NBC Boston in Newton, Massachusetts, thundersnow struck.

Massachusetts State Police announced both the speed limit has been lowered to 40 mph and tandem trailers are restricted from traveling on the Massachusetts Turnpike from New York to Interchange 6 in Springfield.

Thundersnow Strikes in Massachusetts

Transportation officials announced there were more than 1,000 crews treating and clearing roads in Massachusetts by 4 p.m.

The snow is not a welcome sight for Angel Centeno, who plans to leave work early just to be able to make it home.

“Probably when the snow starts, I will head home because I don’t have an all-wheel drive vehicle,” he said.

In Leominster, DPW crews got an early start, loading up with salt to pre-treat city roads.

Massachusetts Hit Hard by Storm

“It creates a barrier so that any precipitation we get doesn’t adhere to the road surface,” DPW employee David Smith said.

About an inch of snow is expected in the Boston area. Southeast and coastal areas of the state are expected to receive mostly rain.

Coastal areas can expect wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, with lower gusts inland.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for most of western and central Massachusetts and a winter storm watch that extends from Essex County to Hampden County.

Mass. Residents Stock Up for Snowstorm

