New year, new tradition for Macon-Bibb

MACON, Georgai (41NBC/WMGT) -With the new year right around the corner, the guys at Georgia Artisan are working hard, but they’re not building tables like they normally would.

They are building a microphone, for Macon-Bibb County’s first ever “Mic Drop”.

“We figured that we could do something, so we have a cool, LED lit microphone we’re going to drop from a crane,” said Georgia Artisan owner, Andrew Eck.

“Macon is a music town, with a music microphone,” said Macon-Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman. “It was a little bit different and creative, so I’m excited.”

Since there will be no Cherry Blossom drop this year Tillman suggested a different idea to keep the party going.

“Macon-Bibb is everybody’s downtown, so I proposed a resolution that Macon-Bibb put up five thousand dollars to help jump start or save a New Year’s Eve celebration.”

Five letters spelling out Macon will be displayed at the party. They’re painted with chalk paint, so you can write your new year’s resolutions for 2017. Once everyone writes on them, they will be sealed and displayed as art.

The celebration will take place on First Street and Cotton Avenue between Poplar and Cherry streets. It will start at 7 pm and it’s free to everyone.