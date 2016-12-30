Macon gym owner encourages fresh start in fitness

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “As long as I stay fit, I stay healthy,” said gym member Sharon Kennedy.

Making a habit out of something can be tough.

“We’re not going to be pros when we start out, we’re going to shoot and miss some,” said Pink Physique owner Alli Kerr.

Including making a habit of actually sticking to your New Year’s Resolution when it includes exercising more.

“With the new year we have that idea of a fresh start,” said Kerr. “Maybe if we’ve had goals in the past and we didn’t quite reach them, now we feel like okay, now we have a fresh start.”

That fresh start is coming Sunday with the first day of the new year.

“Keep our muscles strong and to keep our heart and our lungs strong,” said Kerr. “Those things just get weaker and weaker over time so of course we are shortening our life but we’re also decreasing our quality of life.”

That’s why Kennedy got started working out.

“My parents and my husband’s parents died in their 70s, and some earlier, so we want to live long,” said Kennedy.

The new year is a good time to start.

“I recommend to do like I did, sign up for a program and you put this money down and you’re committed to these days,” said Kennedy.

You can keep that commitment with a good community like the one at Pink Physique.

“A lot of them have made friends here, a lot of them invite their friends here, so it really is important to have that–in a place that could be intimidating and scary–to have that comfort level,” said Kerr.

That comfort could be enough to break that elusive habit of not keeping your New Year’s resolution.