Judge Blocks N.C. Law Stripping Powers From Incoming Governor

North Carolina Governor-elect Roy Cooper speaks to supporters at a victory rally the day after his Republican opponent and incumbent Pat McCrory conceded in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. on Dec. 6, 2016. JONATHAN DRAKE / Reuters

Gov.-elect. Roy Cooper sued on Friday to block the law, passed two weeks ago. It ends the control governors exert over statewide and county election boards.

The lawsuit says the Republican-led General Assembly’s action is unconstitutional because it violates separation of powers by giving legislators too much control over how election laws are administered.

Cooper takes office Sunday.

The changes convert the state elections board from one that governors have controlled into a bipartisan body with equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats.

County election boards would have two members from each party, rather than the current three members with a majority from the governor’s party.