House fire kills three people in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people are dead after a house caught fire in Macon Friday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 76-year-old Louise Howard, 81-year-old Jessie Bivins and 29-year-old Calvin Howard were inside the home at 3325 Mildred Dr. when it started burning just before 3 a.m.

They were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say it appeared the three of them tried to leave the home but were overwhelmed by the smoke.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are assisting the Macon-Bibb Fire Departments Arson Investigator with the incident.