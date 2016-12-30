Eight Good Things That Happened in 2016 (Yes, Really)

Actors Leslie Odom Jr., left, Phillipa Soo, and Christopher Jackson look on as actor and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, right, takes his final performance curtain call at the Richard Rogers Theatre after a performance of “Hamilton” on July 9, 2016, in New York. Evan Agostini / Invision via AP

7. U.S.-Cuba relations thaw

President Obama made history in March when he became the first U.S. leader to visit Cuba in 88 years, culminating 15 months’ worth of effort to reestablish diplomatic relations between the two countries. In addition to Obama’s trip, Cuba and the U.S. have both taken steps since 2014 to end decades of hostility by opening embassies, restoring commercial flights and negotiating agreements on a range of issues — including the environment, law enforcement and communications. There is

looming uncertainty, however, as to whether President-elect Donald Trump will maintain warmer relations with the communist country once he takes office.

8. Giant panda is no longer endangered

The International Union for Conservation of Nature, a leading environmental group,

said in a report this fall that the giant panda is now classified as a “vulnerable” species, rather than “endangered.” According to the group, the wild panda population jumped to 1,864 in 2014 — up from 1,596 in 2004 — marking a significant achievement for Chinese agencies working to enforce poaching bans and expand forest reserves.

Giant panda Aibang with her newborn cub at a giant panda breeding center in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China on May 6, 2016. Reuters