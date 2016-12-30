Deputies first on scene speak out about pizza delivery shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Deputies are trained to keep the community safe, but they’re also trained to be first responders. Two Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies did exactly that when Brooklyn Rouse was robbed and shot Monday night while delivering a pizza.

After being shot three times, and her life in the balance, Deputy Steven Fields and Corporal Robbie Carr got to Rouse first.

“I was thinking, this is somebody’s kid, I’m not going to let this child just die here on the front porch,” said Dep. Fields.

“I walked up to the front porch of the house and you see, you know, her laying on the ground, a pizza box on the ground and then the pool of blood behind the car,” said Cpl. Carr.

The 21-year-old thought she was delivering a pizza to a house on Vivian Drive Monday night. Instead, she was robbed and shot multiple times.

“When I saw the injuries to her I was like, I am shocked that she’s still fighting through this,” said Dep. Fields.

Even in and out of consciousness, she managed to speak.

“She kept saying she didn’t want to die , then she closed her eyes, I said ‘hey open your eyes, stay with me, stay with me’,” said Dep. Fields.

Cpl. Carr and Dep. Feilds’ instincts and training took over, but even with all of the training in the world they say nothing can prepare them for what they see on scene.

Rouse family says they’re really grateful for the way both officers responded.

“We really appreciate that. We think those first couple of seconds of talking to her and letting her know that she’s going to be OK was really helpful,” said Rouse’s aunt, Latavia Coleman.

What they say really kept them going was Brooklyn.

“I think she kind of kept me going too,” said Dep. Fields. “That fighter attitude. She’s not giving up .I’m not giving up.”

“I was amazed at the strength she had with the injuries she had,” said Cpl. Carr. “She was almost pulling me to the ground, trying to get up.”

Two officers, considered real life heroes, making sure Rouse didn’t die on someone’s doorstep.

Rouse is still in critical condition and her family is hopeful she will be moved out of ICU. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Rouse’s family with hospital bills.