Sharp Rise in Ambush Killings Leaves Police, Families on Edge

Emily and John Garafola, right, parents of East Baton Rouge Sheriff deputy Brad Garafola weep after being presented with a flag at the Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, La., on July 23, 2016. Hilary Scheinuk / Baton Rouge Advocate via AP

“It’s not localized”

Fred Bealefeld, a former Baltimore police commissioner, said social media magnifies reactions by officers and citizens alike to tragic incidents involving police.

“It’s not localized,” he said. “A funeral or a killing of a police officer in Maine is viewed by police families and police officers all across the country.”

“The instantaneous nature of their exposure to these incidents puts a psychological strain on police officers, all over the country,” Bealefeld said, “that no one in law enforcement has ever had to deal with before.”

Community reactions get nationalized as well.

“If we did something wrong in Baltimore, we prepare for the backlash in Baltimore,” Bealefeld said. “But now, something that happens in Stanford could blow up in Baltimore.”

Some families of fallen officers also questioned how to evaluate what they see online.

“I don’t know if it’s through Facebook, or if there truly is an increase in the amount of police violence,” said Amy Gooding, whose husband Jason, a Portland officer, was killed while serving a warrant in February.

While the internet certainly enhances the availability and intensity of information, law enforcement leaders stress that the numbers show police currently face an unusually high threat.

“You’d have to go back almost to the 1970s, to see a similar experience in American policing,” Bill Bratton, who just finished his second stint as New York Police Department Commissioner and provides police analysis for NBC News, said. “A significant number of those who were killed in the line of duty by gunfire were actually targeted because they are police.”