Police Families Forced to Cope With Deadly Year

“The first funeral service we used [his manual] on after he wrote it,” Zeigler said, “was his own.”

Lynn Melton, Melton’s sister-in-law, says she “never dreamed in a million years” she would get the phone call.

“It was just surreal,” Lynn Melton said. “In my mind, I wanted to think, he’s ok, but in my heart I knew he wasn’t, because he always wore his vest.”

Zeigler said the killings have reshaped how he approaches his officers.

“If you would’ve told me, at some point in my career, I would be hugging cops and telling them that I love them, I would’ve told you, you’re crazy!” he said. “But I have hugged more cops, and told more cops that I love them, this year than I ever would’ve thought in a million years.”

“Its not localized”

Fred Bealefeld, a former Baltimore police commissioner, said social media magnifies reactions by officers and citizens alike to tragic incidents involving police.

“It’s not localized,” he said. “A funeral or a killing of a police officer in Maine is viewed by police families and police officers all across the country.”

“The instantaneous nature of their exposure to these incidents puts a psychological strain on police officers, all over the country,” Bealefeld said, “that no one in law enforcement has ever had to deal with before.”

Community reactions get nationalized as well.

“If we did something wrong in Baltimore, we prepare for the backlash in Baltimore,” Bealefeld said. “But now, something that happens in Stanford could blow up in Baltimore.”

Some families of fallen officers also questioned how to evaluate what they see online.

“I don’t know if it’s through Facebook, or if there truly is an increase in the amount of police violence,” said Amy Gooding, whose husband Jason, a Portland officer, was killed while serving a warrant in February.

While the internet certainly enhances the availability and intensity of information, law enforcement leaders stress that the numbers show police currently face an unusually high threat.

“You’d have to go back almost to the 1970s, to see a similar experience in American policing,” Bill Bratton, who just finished his second stint as New York Police Department Commissioner and provides police analysis for NBC News, said. “A significant number of those who were killed in the line of duty by gunfire were actually targeted because they are police.”