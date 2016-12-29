Photos Show Inside Creepy, Long-Abandoned Hospital

The Edgewater Hospital and Medical Center, the birthplace of Hillary Clinton and John Wayne Gacy, closed more than a decade ago, but newly released photos show what the building looks like years later. Photos by Mike Kinsch, a self-described urban explorer and photographer, show the now-abandoned building on Ashland Avenue 15 years after it first shut down. The photos were taken on Dec. 23 and Kinsch notes that after they were taken, the building’s entrances were sealed. The hospital has a storied past after it closed in 2001 amid financial troubles following an alleged health care fraud scheme.

