Mercer holds off Kennesaw State 80-76 to snap 3-game skid

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) – Stephon Jelks and Demetre Rivers scored 19 points apiece and Mercer held off Kennesaw State 80-76 on Wednesday night.

Kendrick Ray scored five points and Tyler Hooker made his only shot, a 3-pointer, as part of an 8-3 spurt to pull Kennesaw State to 79-76 with 42 seconds to play. The Owls forced a turnover on the Bears’ next possession with 17.6 remaining. However, Ray’s deep 3-point attempt hit the front of the rim with two seconds left. Cory Kilby split a pair of free throws to seal it for Mercer.

Jordan Strawberry scored 14 points for the Bears (6-7). Kilby finished with nine points, including a key 3-pointer that stretched Mercer’s lead to 79-74.

Aubrey Williams had 16 points to lead Kennesaw State (4-10). Nick Masterson added 14 points and Ray finished with 13.

Mercer bounced back from consecutive two-point losses and snapped a three-game skid.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)