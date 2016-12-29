Macon-Bibb Coroner continues New Year’s ride service tradition

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It isn’t part of his job, but Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones is going to be out late New Year’s Eve.

“That’s all I’m doin, just giving back to the community,” said Jones. “If I drive an ambulance for 32 years I can drive a van for eight hours.”

He’s got a long list of parties to go to–he’s just not staying long.

“This usually my favorite spot–my first pick up is usually the Hummingbird,” said Jones.

For the fourth year in a row, Jones is offering a free ride service to anyone who calls.

“I believe if I can do anything to keep the DUIs off the street, the drinking and driving, I’ve done something,” said Jones.

He’s certainly done a lot–helping nearly 100 people last year get home safely after a little–or a lot of alcohol.

“Yeah, a guy wanted me to run for mayor, he was real drunk,” said Jones. “He said he would finance my entire campaign.”

But Jones is sticking to his spot–where he gets to help the community.

“No one likes an elected official that you only see on an election year,” said Jones. “They want someone that’s involved in the community around, and I stay involved and connected to this community year round.”

This year he’s helping even more people with more vans.

“I have put on two additional vans,” said Jones.” I will be driving one 15 passenger, Captain Dexter Lawson, Macon-Bibb County Fire Department will be driving this 15 passenger, and Robert Daniels will be driving a 15 passenger van.”

So if you’re out late like Leon, get home safely.

“If you’ve had too much to drink, call us, you know call us, we’ll pick you up and bring you home,” said Jones.

Jones’ number is 478-256-6716.

Or, you can call 478-256-2136 or 478-320-7235 to get in touch with any of the vans between midnight and 5 a.m.