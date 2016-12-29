Heisman Winner's Death Ruled Suicide; CTE Tests Refused

In this Sept. 24, 1994, file photo, Colorado’s Rashaan Salaam (19) dives over the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown against Michigan in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Werner Slocum / AP

Salaam won the Heisman in a runaway in 1994. He led the Buffaloes to a win over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl that season and a No. 3 finish in the final polls.

The Chicago Bears made him a first-round draft pick in 1995, and he rushed for 1,074 yards and 10 touchdowns in winning NFC Rookie of the Year honors.

Injuries cut short his career. He only scored three rushing TDs in the next two years in Chicago and played his last NFL game with the Cleveland Browns in 1999. Salaam played for the Memphis Maniax of the defunct XFL and attempted one last comeback with the NFL before retiring.

Colorado players plan to honor Salaam by wearing his initials and number on their helmets Thursday night when they play Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.