Hatch Watch! Nation Monitors Two Bald Eagle Eggs on Live Cam

An eagle watches over the eggs at the nest. Dick Pritchett Real Estate Inc.

Bald eagles in Florida return to their nest territories in the fall. Females typically lay one to three eggs and incubation lasts about 35 days, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Bald eagles in the wild can live up to 28 years, according to the commission. The species was removed from the federal endangered species list in 2007 thanks to conservation efforts, according to the commission. The bald eagle is still protected by law and it is illegal to disturb or take an eagle in Florida.

A disclaimer on the eagle cam page says it best:

“Eagles are wild birds and anything can happen in the wild. The Southwest Florida Eagle Camera (SWFEC) does not interfere or intervene and allows nature to take its course. You will see life and you might see death, but this is nature at her finest.”