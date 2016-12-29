Forsyth prepares to drop forsythia on New Year’s Eve

With New Year’s Eve approaching swiftly, the City of Forsyth is ringing in the season with a new and distinct holiday tradition. This year, they’ve invited residents to come out on Saturday and watch the Forsythia Ball Drop. The mayor and members of the fire department showed 41NBC just how much preparation goes into the big moment.

Named after the forsythia flower, officials say they wanted to add some flare to the festivities unique to the city.

“We just wanna give an opportunity for folks here to have something to do locally and for folks who live near by forsyth to be able to come over and enjoy some of things…we think we have a great town,” said Mayor Wilson.

With Forsyth and Monroe County being the public safety capitals of Georgia, Mayor Eric Wilson thought getting the fire department in on the celebration would be more than fitting.

Chief AJ Rollins says his engines are all revved up.

“I feel great I think it’s a good way for the fire department to give back to the city and to support our city and mayor council for giving us a chance to help do this big event,” he said.

According to Wilson, fire fighters working the New Year’s Eve shindig have been practicing nonstop.

They want the moment honoring the city they serve to be as close to perfect as possible.

“They department has been practicing probably for about a month now for the ball drop,” said Mayor Wilson.

“Every shift…we work every third day. So about every shift they’ve been out here, they’ve gotten it down to a science,” Rollins added.

But no worries…they’ll be ready and we’ll be watching. Mayor Wilson also tells 41NBC that in addition to the new Forsythia Ball Drop celebration, they’ll still be hosting their annual dance festival downtown.

He believes the event will be an unforgettable ‘first’ for Forsyth.