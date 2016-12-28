Woman arrested in pizza delivery shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman in connection to the shooting of Papa John’s delivery woman, 22-year-old Brooklyn Rouse. Deputies are still searching for a second suspect, who is also in connection to the shooting.

Corporal Linda Howard said Alisha Geneva Wilson was arrested Tuesday night after investigators learned she played a role in robbing and shooting Rouse after she was delivering a pizza to 2443 Vivian Drive Monday night. The second suspect, 19-year-old Jacob Elijah Miller is still on the run.

Wilson is facing charges including Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder, Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and a Probation Violation. Her bond was denied.

Investigators have not yet disclosed how the two were involved.

If you have any information where Miller might be, you are urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.