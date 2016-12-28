Warner Robins police are searching for two armed robbery suspects

Warner Robins, (41NBC/WMGT) – Around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday police officers responded to the O’Reilly Auto Parts store at 400 Russell Parkway in reference to an Armed Robbery.

No customers were in the store at the time of the incident.

One employee received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The suspects are described as two tall men with with slender builds. Both were wearing hoodies and has their faces covered.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the store.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.