There’s a new Sheriff in town and his name is Larry Dean

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)-For the first time in 12 years, there’s a new face and new leadership representing the Laurens County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Larry Dean was sworn in Wednesday at the county court house in Dublin.

Dean says alongside the seasoned group of officers in the department, he’s eager to begin working.

“Well right now I’ve got a team in place that’s got probably average twenty years experience…and we just gone work and make changes as needed,” he said.

With change comes addressing tough issues in the community. Dean believes bettering citizen relations with law enforcement is at the top of his task list.

“I wanna actually be a sheriff of the people…I want to be out in the community…we want to actually be proactive,” he said.

In fact, he’ll be introducing a county “anonymous concerns” hotline. His hope is to ease tensions through building trust.

“I feel like if I can get out there and get our people to know the citizens of the county, we can build relationships there,” he added.

For Dean, it doesn’t stop there. Issues he plans to tackle are being felt across the nation. His answer is simple.

“Do away with this violence on police officers its just a trend that’s going on in America…we wanna have a local community we want our police officers to bond with our citizens out there.”

Dean beat out former Laurens County Sheriff Bill Harrell in a close race back in November. Sheriff Dean’s term goes into effect at 12:01 AM on January 1st.

He said the minute 12:01 strikes, he will be ready for any obstacles that come.

He also added that he is looking forward to helping bridge the gap in a community that means so much to him.