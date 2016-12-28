Macon non-profit hopes to raise money for new van

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “We’re not even cranking so it’s not even going to turn on,” said Chief Administrative Officer of ARC Katrina Spooner.

The Advocacy Resource Center in Macon is short a resource.

“We really wanna get them to where they need to go,” said Spooner.

The non-profit uses wheelchair lift vans to get their 70 developmentally disabled residents in 12 group homes around, but one is so old, it’s on its last wheels.

“I believe this is a ’96,” said Spooner.

“You see the wear and tear on the seats and that’s common throughout the van,” said Spooner.

It won’t start, the inside is well used and the lift is questionable–that’s a problem for Spooner and the rest of the ARC staff.

“We’ve had instances where the lift suddenly stops working and they’re out shopping or at a doctor’s appointment,” said Spooner.

Those shopping dates and doctor’s appointments are important for the four ladies at the ARC home in Lake Wildwood off of Zebulon Road.

“We’ve got one girl, one of our ladies, that loves to go out, and she’s very functional,” said ARC staff member Sarah Locus. “And it’s kinda hard to take her places because she can’t get in and out the van like she could.”

Right now, Locus drives them around in a normal van with no lift.

“There’s no way that we can put the three wheelchairs and put them in here with this van,” said Locus.

That’s why ARC is hosting a New Year’s Eve Big Bash at Terminal Station to welcome 2017.

“It’ll be a lot of dancing, fun with the Grapevine Band you know the Macon’s biggest party band and they do bring a big crowd–that’s why we like having them there,” said Spooner. “And we’ll do a raffle and silent auctions.”

The ticket proceeds go to help some great ladies.

“If ya’ll could get us a lift van, you know Santa Claus could come back again,” said Locus, with a laugh.

If you want tickets to the New Year’s Eve Big Bash, head over the ARC Macon website.