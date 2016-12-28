Fatal Hit-And-Run 'Party Princess' Released From Jail

A South Florida woman serving a four-year prison sentence for DUI manslaughter was released Christmas Day. Karlie Tomica, now 24, walked out of prison Sunday after serving three years and 4 months.

She was sentenced in Aug. 2013 after pleading guilty to a hit and run crash that killed South Beach chef Stefano Riccioletti. The 49-year-old father worked at the Shore Club hotel.

On Jan. 28, Tomica left her bartending job at Nikki Beach Miami and struck Riccioletti, before driving off to her apartment on Collins Avenue.

Tomica’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit, police said. In court, Tomica admitted to drinking while at work. She said she was very drunk when she went behind the wheel.

According to Tomica’s Twitter page, which has since been deleted, the former bartender was a self-proclaimed ‘party princess’.

Her sentence includes two years in home detention and 15 of probation. She was also ordered to speak to high school and college groups five times a year about her experience.




