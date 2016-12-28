Debbie Reynolds Hospitalized Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher's Death

Debbie Reynolds George Rinhart / Corbis via Getty Images

Reynolds married three times, first in 1955 to singer Eddie Fisher. The pair had two children together, Carrie and Todd. The couple divorced just two years after Carrie was born, following Fisher’s affair with actress Elizabeth Taylor. Reynolds later married shoe Mogul Harry Karlin in 1960, before getting divorced in 1973. her third marriage was to real estate developer Richard Hamlett in 1985. The two divorced in 1996.

Reynold’s medical episode on Wednesday comes just one day after the death of her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, stunned the world following the “Star Wars” actress’ heart attack during a flight over the weekend. Fisher was 60 years old.

Fisher’s half-sister, Joely, tweeted “God speed mama” and a photo of herself and Reynolds on Tuesday afternoon. Joely is the daughter of Eddie Fisher and actress actress Connie Stevens.

Carrie Fisher often spoke of the ups and downs in her relationship with her mother and growing up in the shadow of famous parents.

In 2012, Fisher told the TODAY Show the relationship between the two was “certainly not … typical.”

“But now I have officially turned into my mother. In our family, to turn into one another we do night club acts,” she said, in reference to her one-woman show “Wishful Drinking.”

The two appeared side-by-side in a 2016 documentary called “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.” The documentary premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and was set to air on HBO in March 2017.

Reynolds on Tuesday thanked those who “embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter” in a post on Facebook following Fisher’s death, adding, “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”