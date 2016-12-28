Debbie Allen’s “The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” star returns to her hometown

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – She wrote a book, she performed alongside Mariah Carey and she’s only 13 years old! Destiny Wimpye visited her hometown in Macon Wednesday afternoon to speak to young dancers.

Wimpye recently starred in Debbie Allen’s “The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” which is based in Los Angeles, California. The performance aired on BET Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. She performed with Mariah Carey.

The 13-year-old dancer answered questions from young dancers and offered a few pieces of advice. One of them being, to follow your “Destiny”. Wimpye moved to Los Angeles after Debbie Allen offered her a spot in her dance academy.

She also discussed her challenges with balancing school, dealing with negativity and being away from home.

Wimpye wrote a book called “Follow Your Destiny…Little Feet, Big Dreams”, which was published in 2013.