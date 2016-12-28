City of Fort Valley gears up for Peach Cobbler Drop on New Year’s Eve

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the first time, Fort Valley residents have an option for New Year’s celebrations.

The Peach Activity Committee, community members and residents are ready for what will soon become “The Annual Peach Cobbler Drop.”

Fort Valley is known for the world’s largest peach cobbler. This gave organizers an idea on what to call the celebration as they were looking for a way to ring in the new year. When the count down begins, thousands of people are expected to fill the streets of Fort Valley and enjoy the event on New Year’s Eve.

“Every street in Fort Valley is going to be nothing but celebrations on each street. Fort Valley use to be just sleep. I mean, it seemed like everybody in Fort Valley was sleep at 9’oclock on New Year’s Eve. But that is going to change,” says organizer Latonia Ages.

This new change is already getting residents pumped for the festivities. The Green’s have been living in Fort Valley for 40 years. When they heard about the celebration, they were all in.

“It’s just wonderful to have something to go to in Fort Valley that’s positive and something you can get out and enjoy,” says Robert Green.

The free event will include music, fun and a lot of entertainment. It’s what some people are looking forward to.

“It’s free to ride the horse and buggy, the live comedy show, karoke, open mic, dancing. We’re going to do every hour,we’re going to do the soul train line and line dancing every hour here on Main Street. So get ready to party, we are going to have a peach of a time,” Ages adds.

“Yeah, we’re going to enjoy all of that, yeah that’s going to be good. I’mma

be moving, Green adds.

The New Year’s celebration will begin at 7pm on Main street in downtown Fort Valley. The city will also celebrate Cinco de Mayo, in downtown in May.