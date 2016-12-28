Brother of JonBenet Ramsey Sues CBS for $750M Over Series

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

In this June 29, 2006, file photo, John Ramsey hugs his son, Burke, facing the camera, at the graves of his wife, Patsy, and daughter JonBenet, during services for his wife at the St. James Episcopal Cemetery in Marietta, Ga. Burke Ramsey is suing CBS and others for $750 million over a series that aired in September 2016 that Ramsey alleges concluded he killed his sister. Ric Feld / AP

In October, Ramsey, 29, sued a forensic pathologist featured on the show who said he bludgeoned his sister to death. The pathologist is also named in the latest lawsuit, which was filed in Michigan, where Burke Ramsey lives.

The new lawsuit says CBS and its featured experts set out to conduct a “sham reinvestigation” of the murder with “the preconceived the story line” that Ramsey killed his sister and conspired with his parents to cover it up.

“The accusation that Burke Ramsey killed his sister was based on a compilation of lies, half-truths, manufactured information, and the intentional omission and avoidance of truthful information about the murder of JonBenét Ramsey,” the lawsuit says.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

The Advocacy Resource Group, a non-profit organization in Macon, is hosting the New Years Eve Big Bash at the Terminal Station.
58 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Macon non-profit hopes to raise money for new van
Read More»
Across The Nation
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Debbie Reynolds Hospitalized Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher's Death
Read More»
laurens
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
There’s a new Sheriff in town and his name is Larry Dean
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»