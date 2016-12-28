Armed men rob Macon gas station, leave behind money

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two male suspects, armed with a shotgun and rifle, left behind a gun and money after injuring a gas station clerk in a robbery attempt Wednesday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at the Quick Serve on Rocky Creek Road around 3 a.m. Two masked men, carrying a rifle and shotgun, reportedly entered the store and demanded money from the clerk and a customer. One suspect stood watch at the door.

Investigators say the suspect with the shotgun fired once into the glass of the booth the store clerk was behind. He climbed over the counter and took money.

The other suspect watching the door fled after hearing the shot.

After taking money from behind the counter, the suspect with the shotgun tried to leave but was locked in by the store employee. The suspect was able to get out after damaging the door, but left behind the money and shotgun.

Investigators say the store clerk was cut on the face by glass fragments, but is okay.

One of the suspects was described as wearing a long brown trench coat. The other was wearing a red sweater, blue jeans, and red Adidas.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.