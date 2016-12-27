Zaxby’s wants to cater your New Year’s party

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A good New Year’s party isn’t complete without good food.

Zaxby’s wants to be the good food at your party! They’ve got a wide-range of finger food and box meals for office meetings, weddings, parties and other events.

Chad Oliver, COO of the Zaxby’s restaurants in Middle Georgia, showed off some food inside the 41NBC studio.

Zaxby’s has wings with many different flavors, salads, fries, potato chips and a brand new buffalo dip. They also have desert. You can have the food catered or you can pick it up from the restaurant.

Head over to https://www.zaxbys.com/catering/ to place your order!