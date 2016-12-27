'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60 After Heart Attack

Carrie Fisher on the set of “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” directed by Irvin Kershner. Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

But after the movie came out, the actress was barraged with hateful tweets from body shamers who said she’d aged badly. Fisher fired right back at them.

Two years later, Fisher released her tell-all book, that included her claim of an affair with Ford and the admission that she thought her days as Princess Leia were over.

“I was surprised. As surprised as you can be and still be so far over forty,” she wrote. “I mean, I thought they might make more Star Wars movies — not that I thought it all that much — but I doubted that I would find myself in them. And now it looked like I would! Hallelujah!”

Fisher was in a long-term relationship with musician Paul Simon and married to him for a year before they divorced in 1984. From 1991 to 1994, she was involved with talent agent Bryan Lourd — a relationship that produced her one child, actress Billie Lourd. She was also briefly engaged to comedian and actor Dan Aykroyd, whom she met on the set of “The Blues Brothers.”

Funeral plans are not yet finalized.