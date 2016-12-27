Russian Rights Groups to Trump: Don't Forget About Us

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Vladimir Putin presents ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson with a medal in 2012

Vladimir Putin presents ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson with a medal in 2012. Mikhail Klimentyev / Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Benardo said while that would be a “boon” to Putin and the Russian government, “it would be a manifest disservice to Russian civil society.”

Anna Sevortian, executive director of the

E.U.-Russia Civil Society Forum, told NBC News she was hopeful that the incoming U.S. administration “stays very principled” on issues of human rights and democracy and “it’s not just economics, energy, security talk.”

For Taubina, however, the worry is that such a situation as described by Benardo comes to pass.

“What we are witnessing here, what we are experiencing here, can be set in very simple formula. As long as there is international attention, we are more or less secured,” she said. “If there is no international attention, international assessment … towards what’s going on in Russia, we are much less safe with our mission.”

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

gun-shooting-1
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Pizza delivery woman shot in face in Macon
Read More»
Across The Nation
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hanukkah Vandalism: 100-Pound Menorah Stolen From Park
Read More»
Across The Nation
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump Calls UN a Club for People to 'Have a Good Time'
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»