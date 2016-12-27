Restaurant Report Card: 12-27

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are your scores this week from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

CHEDDAR’S CASUAL CAFE; C&P RESTAURANT CO LLC (Food Service Inspections)

4040 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

View inspections:

December 20, 2016 Score: 88, Grade: B

COX CAFE (Food Service Inspections)

694 LOWER POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

View inspections:

December 21, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A

JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA (Food Service Inspections)

6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

View inspections:

December 20, 2016 Score: 95, Grade: A

Ladda Bistro (Food Service Inspections)

442 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

View inspections:

December 21, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A

El Cotija Mexican Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

View inspections:

December 22, 2016 Score: 94, Grade: A

Stoner’s Pizza Joint (Food Service Inspections)

1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31008

View inspections:

December 22, 2016 Score: 99, Grade: A

El Tejado (Food Service Inspections)

310 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

View inspections:

December 1, 2016 Score: 91, Grade: A

Hong Kong Palace (Food Service Inspections)

465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

View inspections:

November 29, 2016 Score: 93, Grade: A

Jonah’s on Johnston (Food Service Inspections)

26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

View inspections:

December 14, 2016 Score: 98, Grade: A

Marco Pizza (Food Service Inspections)

279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

View inspections:

November 28, 2016 Score: 91, Grade: A

The Prime Palate (Food Service Inspections)

24 MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

View inspections:

December 15, 2016 Score: 83, Grade: B

This Little Piggy (Food Service Inspections)

866 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

View inspections:

December 8, 2016 Score: 93, Grade: A

Twila Faye’s Tea Room (Food Service Inspections)

6025 HWY 41 S BOLINGBROKE, GA 31004

View inspections:

December 23, 2016 Score: 95, Grade: A

Whistle Stop Cafe (Food Service Inspections)

446 MCCRACKIN ST JULIETTE, GA 31046

View inspections:

December 19, 2016 Score: 98, Grade: A

China Wok (Food Service Inspections)

101 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

View inspections:

December 12, 2016 Score: 81, Grade: B

Kountry Kitchen & Seafood (Food Service Inspections)

101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

View inspections:

December 13, 2016 Score: 92, Grade: A

Robinson’s Fried Chicken (Food Service Inspections)

13748 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

View inspections:

December 21, 2016 Score: 90, Grade: A