Restaurant Report Card: 12-27

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are your scores this week from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
CHEDDAR’S CASUAL CAFE; C&P RESTAURANT CO LLC (Food Service Inspections)
4040 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
View inspections:
December 20, 2016 Score: 88, Grade: B
COX CAFE (Food Service Inspections)
694 LOWER POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
View inspections:
December 21, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA (Food Service Inspections)
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
View inspections:
December 20, 2016 Score: 95, Grade: A
Ladda Bistro (Food Service Inspections)
442 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
View inspections:
December 21, 2016 Score: 100, Grade: A
El Cotija Mexican Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
View inspections:
December 22, 2016 Score: 94, Grade: A
Stoner’s Pizza Joint (Food Service Inspections)
1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31008
View inspections:
December 22, 2016 Score: 99, Grade: A
El Tejado (Food Service Inspections)
310 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
View inspections:
December 1, 2016 Score: 91, Grade: A
Hong Kong Palace (Food Service Inspections)
465 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
View inspections:
November 29, 2016 Score: 93, Grade: A
Jonah’s on Johnston (Food Service Inspections)
26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
View inspections:
December 14, 2016 Score: 98, Grade: A
Marco Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
View inspections:
November 28, 2016 Score: 91, Grade: A
The Prime Palate (Food Service Inspections)
24 MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
View inspections:
December 15, 2016 Score: 83, Grade: B
This Little Piggy (Food Service Inspections)
866 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
View inspections:
December 8, 2016 Score: 93, Grade: A
Twila Faye’s Tea Room (Food Service Inspections)
6025 HWY 41 S BOLINGBROKE, GA 31004
View inspections:
December 23, 2016 Score: 95, Grade: A
Whistle Stop Cafe (Food Service Inspections)
446 MCCRACKIN ST JULIETTE, GA 31046
View inspections:
December 19, 2016 Score: 98, Grade: A
China Wok (Food Service Inspections)
101 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
View inspections:
December 12, 2016 Score: 81, Grade: B
Kountry Kitchen & Seafood (Food Service Inspections)
101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
View inspections:
December 13, 2016 Score: 92, Grade: A
Robinson’s Fried Chicken (Food Service Inspections)
13748 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
View inspections:
December 21, 2016 Score: 90, Grade: A