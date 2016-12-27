PM Abe and Pres. Obama Reaffirm Ties at Pearl Harbor

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe presents a wreath at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl in Honolulu, Hawaii on Dec. 26, 2016. Hugh Gentry / Reuters

Former PM Nobusuke Kishi, Abe’s grandfather, also made the trip in 1957. And Ichiro Hatoyama visited the year before.

“While not the first Japanese Prime Minister to visit the site of the infamous attack, Shinzo Abe’s trip to Pearl Harbor … is a meaningful measure in a much larger effort to enhance the U.S.-Japan alliance,” Harry Kazianis, a director of defense studies at the Center for the National Interest, a Washington D.C. foreign policy think tank, said in a statement.

There is also another important and more pragmatic reason for Japan and U.S. cooperation, Kazianis said, “

an increasingly aggressive China.“