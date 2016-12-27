Perry celebrating New Year with Annual Buzzard Drop

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Perry’s exclusive Buzzard Drop is back and bigger and better than before!

The fourth annual New Year’s Eve celebration is in downtown Perry and features the dropping of a replica buzzard at midnight to kick off 2017.

Mayor Jimmy Faircloth stopped by the 41NBC studio to tell the back story around the buzzard. He also said the Buzzard Drop is one of Perry’s success stories.

Live music will be performed by Sweetwater Junction. Coming all the way from Atlanta, Sweetwater Junction plays all types of music.

The Perry Buzzard Drop is from 9 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31 in the square downtown.

The Buzzard Boogie dance contest will be held during a band break around 10:30 p.m. The winner will take home a $100 cash prize.

For more information, visit http://perrybuzzarddrop.com/.