Macon-Bibb County commissioners sworn into office

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- 10 signatures. One goal. Commissioners ensuring that Macon-Bibb County continues to progress in a positive direction.

“We wanna continue to improve Macon-Bibb County…make it the hub center of Middle Georgia and the state,” said Commissioner Jones.

Tuesday marks a historic moment for Macon-Bibb. County commissioners were sworn in at city hall. This is the first group that will serve a full four-year term since the merger between city and county government.

Macon-Bibb commissioners will begin a new journey as they prepare for change in direction. Representative Gary Bechtel says his motivation to see the county succeed lies close to home.

“I’ve lived here all my life, my wife is a resident of bibb county, my children are born here and I want to see our community grow,” he said.

Board members voiced that their vision is to continue the momentum and keep Macon moving forward.

“We want to make certain that our budget follows a strategic plan,” Brechtel continued.

“Storm water problems, issues of the blight we have in Bibb County,” said Representative Joe Allen.

These are all matters we can expect to see handled going into this new term. Commissioner Joe Allen, who previously served on the board, says their focus is still centered on the community.

“People come first…that’s the main goal… taking care of the people,” he said. Working together, they’re hoping to get the job done and build a better Macon.