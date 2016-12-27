Google Scrubs Neo-Nazi Site from Holocaust Search Results

The Google search page. NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP – Getty Images file

But Heidi Beirich, intelligence project director for the Southern Poverty Law Center, said Tuesday that Google has a long way to go to “clean up its act.” While searching for “did the Holocaust happen?” no longer shows one white supremacist site at the top, searching for “is the Holocaust real?” still provides a site up high that claims it’s a hoax.

Beirich said the center met with Google earlier this year after they were alarmed to find a site about Martin Luther King Jr. was actually a front for white supremacist ideology.

“Facebook is getting slaughtered on the fake news front, but in many ways, this Google problem is more insidious,” Beirich told NBC News. “People might assume that what they’re getting is vetted, and that certainly is not the case.”

She suggested that Google not deal with these issues as one-off controversies but, instead, put together a task force that looks at the systemic problem of hate speech online.

“You can go down a rabbit hole of hate because they’re going to keep providing it to you,” Beirich said.

Jessie Daniels, a sociology professor at Hunter College in New York specializing on racism online, said search engine companies are not under any obligation to give people unfettered results that uphold false and racist beliefs.

She added that the spread of birtherism, which falsely claimed President Barack Obama was not born in the United States, was allowed to thrive online because of the propping up of certain search results.

“Google doesn’t have to make the secret sauce of its algorithm public to make changes,” Daniels said. “They can certainly say if your site promulgates hatred against an entire group of people … we’re not going to serve it up to users.”