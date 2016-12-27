Dog Of The Week – Holly

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Holly is your Dog Of The Week this week.

She was rescued on Christmas, and rightfully named Holly. She is sweet and pretty, but has some health problems.

Regina Brabham, from Critical Care for Animal Angels, came by the 41NBC studio to introduce Holly, who has mange.

Mange has also caused a number of other health problems for Holly. Brabham says she is on medication and requires a bath with special shampoo every other day.

If you want to donate to help out Holly’s medical expenses or adopt another dog, head to the Critical Care For Animal Angels Facebook page.