Damage Control? McCain Says U.S. Won't Ditch NATO

Senator John McCain attends a joint press conference with Estonian President Juri Ratas in Tallinn, Estonia, on Tuesday. Senior Republican senators are meeting with heads of state and top defence officials in Estonia to discuss regional security and NATO plans in Estonia. VALDA KALNINA / EPA

On his three-day visit to the Baltics, McCain, accompanied by fellow Republican senator Lindsey Graham, assured the countries that regardless of who is president, the U.S. would have “a strong and significant response” as long as Putin continued “to occupy Crimea and … continues to threaten other nations in the region.”

The U.S. has had about 150 troops in each of the three Baltic countries plus Poland since April 2014. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, a move that stoked fears that Moscow would someday try to exercise control over the entire region.

The U.S. imposed sanctions against Russia after the annexation. McCain said Tuesday he didn’t expect the sanctions to be removed.

“That is certainly not the case today as I know it,” he said.

McCain and Graham will travel to Latvia on Wednesday and Lithuania on Thursday. They have called for a bipartisan panel to investigate cyber attacks against the U.S. and Russia’s alleged attempts to

interfere in the U.S. presidential election.

McCain said Tuesday that while there was no doubt that Russians were hacking the U.S., it wasn’t clear whether that affected the outcome of the election.