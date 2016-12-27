Damage Control? McCain Says U.S. Won't Ditch NATO

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Estonian President Juri Ratas and US Senator John McCain hold a joint press conference

Senator John McCain attends a joint press conference with Estonian President Juri Ratas in Tallinn, Estonia, on Tuesday. Senior Republican senators are meeting with heads of state and top defence officials in Estonia to discuss regional security and NATO plans in Estonia. VALDA KALNINA / EPA

On his three-day visit to the Baltics, McCain, accompanied by fellow Republican senator Lindsey Graham, assured the countries that regardless of who is president, the U.S. would have “a strong and significant response” as long as Putin continued “to occupy Crimea and … continues to threaten other nations in the region.”

The U.S. has had about 150 troops in each of the three Baltic countries plus Poland since April 2014. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, a move that stoked fears that Moscow would someday try to exercise control over the entire region.

Related:

U.S. Officials: Putin Personally Involved in U.S. Election Hack

The U.S. imposed sanctions against Russia after the annexation. McCain said Tuesday he didn’t expect the sanctions to be removed.

“That is certainly not the case today as I know it,” he said.

McCain and Graham will travel to Latvia on Wednesday and Lithuania on Thursday. They have called for a bipartisan panel to investigate cyber attacks against the U.S. and Russia’s alleged attempts to

interfere in the U.S. presidential election.

McCain said Tuesday that while there was no doubt that Russians were hacking the U.S., it wasn’t clear whether that affected the outcome of the election.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Across The Nation
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Russian Rights Groups to Trump: Don't Forget About Us
Read More»
gun-shooting-1
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Pizza delivery woman shot in face in Macon
Read More»
Across The Nation
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hanukkah Vandalism: 100-Pound Menorah Stolen From Park
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»