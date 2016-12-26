Winter Storm Makes for Messy Travel in Plains, Northeast

A woman makes her way through snow on Monday in Bismarck, North Dakota. Tom Stromme / The Bismarck Tribune via AP

The wild weather follows a

fierce Christmas Day winter storm that caused blizzard conditions in eastern Montana and parts of North and South Dakota, and resulted in winter storm warnings issued in Minnesota, Wyoming and parts of Northern Nebraska.

Related:

Winter Storm Brings White Christmas, Blizzard Conditions to Northern Plains

The Dakotas were hit the hardest, and hundreds of miles of highways were closed Sunday evening. A snow emergency was declared in Bismarck, North Dakota, after more than a foot fell.

Elsewhere, travel was just as impacted: Utah got pounded with more than 2 feet of snow, and Flagstaff, Arizona, was reeling from a foot of snow.

The poor visibility and slippery roads left commuters desperate. At the North Rim of the Grand Canyon early Saturday, Arizona authorities rescued a woman who had gotten stuck in her car with her husband and son on Thursday, and decided to get out to find help by foot.

Karen Klein walked about 26 miles to get assistance for her husband and 10-year-old, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. She was found inside a building and taken to a hospital for cold exposure, while her husband and son, who had hiked to another area to find cell phone service, were also both treated for cold exposure and frostbite.

Not all of the country will be buried under snow Monday. Much of the eastern United States will experience temperatures 15 to 25 degrees above average Monday, with daily record highs possible from the Midwest to the South. Cleveland could tie or break its daily record of 64 degrees Monday; so could Nashville, where the daily record currently stands at 73 degrees.