Tips for taking out your trash after the holidays

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “Due to the holidays, this is our busiest time of the year,” said Director of Macon-Bibb Solid Waste, Kevin Barkley.

Now that Santa has completed his job, he is now passing along the hard work to the Macon-Bibb Solid Waste Department who will be picking up the aftermath of Christmas.

“The holidays generate quite a bit of recycling but generate also a lot of garbage,” said Barkley.

According to Use Less Stuff, Americans throw away an extra 25 million tons of garbage during the holidays.

“We ask everybody to bag their garbage and put it beside their garbage can if it will not fit in there,” said Barkley.

But not everything is garbage.

“Your gift paper that’s nice and clean, that you’ve taken off your gifts, you can recycle that. Containers and boxes that you got your gifts in, break those down,” said Barkley.

Barkley also encourages people to watch what you put outside your house.

“When you put your materials out on the curb, we don’t want to encourage anybody to see what you got,” said Barkley.

That gives burglars an insight to what you may have in your home.

Barkley suggests to “break your boxes down flat and stack them” in order to keep your home safe.

The department will be hard at work, picking up trash on time this week to start the new year off right.