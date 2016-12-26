Tips for protecting your home while traveling

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The holiday travel period is a popular time for robbers to go looking for unoccupied homes to break into.

Cpl. Linda Howard from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office stopped by the 41NBC studio to give some pointers on keeping your home safe.

She says to find a neighbor you can trust. Neighbors can hold on to any newspapers, mail or packages delivered to your home.

Also lock away valuables inside the home and draw your curtains. Lock and seal all doors and windows. If you can, put your lights on a timer so they only come on at night.

And if you have an alarm system, use it!

