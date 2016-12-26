Obama 'Confident' He Could Have Won in 2016

President Barack Obama speaks at campaign event for Hillary Clinton in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2016, at Eakins Oval in Philadelphia. Carolyn Kaster / AP, file

“In the wake of the election and Trump winning, a lot of people have suggested that somehow, it really was a fantasy,” Obama said of his historic 2008 White House run and eventual victory. “What I would argue is, is that the culture actually did shift, that the majority does buy into the notion of a one America that is tolerant and diverse and open and full of energy and dynamism.”

In order for Democrats to avoid being permanently marginalized, Obama made the case that the party must embrace its roots as a party of average Americans.

“We’re not there on the ground communicating not only the dry policy aspects of this, but that we care about these communities, that we’re bleeding for these communities,” he said. “It means caring about local races, state boards or school boards and city councils and state legislative races and not thinking that somehow, just a great set of progressive policies that we present to the New York Times editorial board will win the day.”

Donald Trump on Monday afternoon tweeted his response to Obama’s claims saying “no way”.