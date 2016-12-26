Lyft Driver Stabs Woman in Fare Dispute, Cops Say

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Boston Police say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed by a Lyft driver during a fare dispute in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood late Sunday night.

The call for the stabbing in the area of 967 Blue Hill Ave. came in at 11:18 p.m., according to Boston EMS.

PD: Lyft Driver Stabs Woman in Fare Dispute

[NECN] PD: Lyft Driver Stabs Woman in Fare Dispute

Persia Brewer witnessed the altercation.

“Must have been 8 or 9 people out there fighting,” Brewer recalled. “I don’t think it was just those two.”

Brianna Sumler said she woke up to the police activity outside of her window. She says the neighborhood is pretty rough.

“I don’t like it. I don’t like living over here at all,” Sumler said. “It’s always been bad.”

The 21-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital. Police say she is expected to pull through.

Police say the suspect, Kiona Thomas, of Roslindale, turned herself in and is being charged with assault with intent to commit murder.

Thomas will be arraigned in court Tuesday.

Meanwhile, officials from Lyft released a statement regarding the incident:

“We are deeply troubled to hear about this report. We are available to work with law enforcement to assist in their investigation.”

Published at 6:47 AM EST on Dec 26, 2016 | Updated 5 hours ago
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Across The Nation
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump Calls UN a Club for People to 'Have a Good Time'
Read More»
Across The Nation
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Boxing Day: Fights Break Out in Malls Across the Country
Read More»
Across The Nation
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
'I Can't Leave My Son Without a Mom': 26-Mile Ordeal Recounted
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»