Lyft Driver Stabs Woman in Fare Dispute, Cops Say

Boston Police say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed by a Lyft driver during a fare dispute in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood late Sunday night.

The call for the stabbing in the area of 967 Blue Hill Ave. came in at 11:18 p.m., according to Boston EMS.

PD: Lyft Driver Stabs Woman in Fare Dispute

Persia Brewer witnessed the altercation.

“Must have been 8 or 9 people out there fighting,” Brewer recalled. “I don’t think it was just those two.”

Brianna Sumler said she woke up to the police activity outside of her window. She says the neighborhood is pretty rough.

“I don’t like it. I don’t like living over here at all,” Sumler said. “It’s always been bad.”

The 21-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital. Police say she is expected to pull through.

Police say the suspect, Kiona Thomas, of Roslindale, turned herself in and is being charged with assault with intent to commit murder.

Thomas will be arraigned in court Tuesday.

Meanwhile, officials from Lyft released a statement regarding the incident:

“We are deeply troubled to hear about this report. We are available to work with law enforcement to assist in their investigation.”