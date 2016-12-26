Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Commission kicks off Christmas tree round up

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)-Today the group is kicking off its annual Christmas tree round up. You can bring your old trees, to any Kroger location except the Baconsville store. Just be sure to hold on to your ornaments.

President and CEO Pam Carswell says bins to place the trees in came out early this morning. She added that they’re expecting thousands of trees to be discarded over the next few days.

By putting them through a wood chipper, your old trees can still serve a new purpose.

“It’s a win-win situation: 1) it keeps them out of the landfill and 2) it’s a form of recycling,” said Carswell.

The trees once they’ve gone to the wood chipper will be shredded down and then converted into bags of mulch that peopole can take home and use for their plants at home.

“The recycled chips actually serve as a better bedding for your plants because it holds the moisture…especially in the Winter time when the ground is cold, you wanna keep your plants nice. It makes a nice blanket over your trees and plants,” she continued.

January 7th marks the end of collections at Kroger locations. But if you’re still needing to drop off a tree, you can stop by Riverside Drive that Saturday where they’ve designated a vacant lot and watch as they shred your trees into mulch.

Due to the renovations at Central City Park, they’ve moved the event to Riverside drive over by Spring Street.

KMBBC is also giving away a free Hardwood Sapling for every tree donated. The 50 trees that won’t be mulched will be going to Lake Tobesofkee for fish habitats in the water.