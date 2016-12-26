'I Can't Leave My Son Without a Mom': 26-Mile Ordeal Recounted

Karen Klein

For shelter, Klein at one point wedged herself beneath an evergreen tree, but was afraid to fall asleep and freeze to death.

“I kept myself awake. I just talked to myself and rocked back to stay warm,” she said.

Klein ate aspen and evergreen twigs and melted snow for food and water. But after walking for miles, she had pulled a muscle near her hip and lost a shoe due to compacted snow. In order to move her leg, she said, she had “physically pick it up and put it forward.”

“I could only move it 10 steps at a time,” she said, before getting “very exhausted and sore.”

At last, Klein came across an uninhabited residence for park rangers and broke the glass with her elbow to get in. She didn’t know it at the time, but when she hadn’t returned to the car, her husband and son walked in the opposite direction until they got cell service and were able to call for help. A search and rescue team discovered Klein in the residence she had broken into.

Throughout the ordeal, Klein said she turned to her “solutions-oriented” nature and “maternal instinct” to survive.

