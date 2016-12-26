Hope and Change? Obama's Legacy at a Crossroads

White House staff members listen to President Barack Obama speak about Donald Trump’s victory in the Rose Garden of the White House. Senior Adviser Valerie Jarrett is at left. White House Communications Director Jen Psaki is at center and to her left is National Security Adviser Susan Rice. JIM LO SCALZO / EPA

Trump has described the same-sex marriage issue as “settled,” even as the new president could in theory seek to appoint Supreme Court justices who would overturn the 2015 ruling that invalidated gay marriage bans.

The renewed push for black and Latino civil rights, has been adopted by the leaders of the Democratic Party and many of its voters, and is likely to be a permanent part of the party’s ideology in the future.

Tolerance and inclusion for people of all religions, races and sexual identities is now one of the defining features of the Democratic Party, which controls most of America’s largest cities and states.

Related:

Gay Rights and WorkerRights: The New Battles Between Blue and Red America

But there has been a tremendous backlash to Obama’s push for diversity and inclusion — and the effects of that rejection were seen during the 2016 election.

Over the president’s objections, Republicans across the country passed laws limiting early voting and requiring photo ID’s to vote, moves that some federal judges say were explicitly aimed at reducing votes of blacks and Latinos.

In a 17-candidate GOP field, Trump won while running most aggressively against Obama’s vision of inclusion, suggesting he would limit Muslim immigration to the United States and deport undocumented immigrants.

“Left wing movements thrived under Obama,” said Michael Kazin, a history professor at Georgetown University and author of the 2011 book “American Dreamers: How the Left Changed a Nation.” He added “but as Trump’s narrow win shows, white workers had no comparable movement and so responded to a man who made them promises that Clinton did not.”

A Party Strong in Cities and On Coasts—And Nowhere Else

Two trends — white voters in the South and Appalachia increasingly backing the GOP while the liberal-leaning Asian and Latino populations grew in size — preceded Obama.

But in Obama’s eight years in Washington, these shifts fully took hold, reshaping American politics.

Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in 2016 by following the model of Obama’s campaigns in 2008, aggressively appealing to Asian, black and Latino voters and college-educated whites who pride themselves on tolerance and inclusiveness. With that coalition, Democrats have won the popular vote and carried previously Republican states Colorado and Virginia in three straight elections.

In 2004, John Kerry won California by about 10 percent. Hillary Clinton won by the state more than 30 percent in 2016.

The Democratic Party of 2016 is more than 40 percent non-white,

compared to about 25 percent in 1996, according to the Pew Research Center.

At the same time, Obama could not stop huge swaths of the country from shifting Republican, as white, non-college-educated voters increasingly vote for GOP candidates.

His party, already weak in the South before Obama’s ascent, is now virtually powerless in that region outside of Virginia and North Carolina.

Arkansas had two Democratic senators and a Democratic governor when Obama entered office. All three of those jobs are now held by Republicans.

The Democratic ranks of House members and U.S. senators from the South have been decimated.

Read:

United States of Trump

But Republicans won the presidential race in 2016 in part by flipping Iowa, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin. All four of those states now have a Republican governor and GOP-controlled state legislatures.

Next year, the GOP will control the governor’s office and the state legislature in 25 states.That is compared to just 10 states totally controlled by the GOP early in the president’s term.

A farmer’s barn in Somerset in rural central Ohio features a show of support for presidential candidate Donald Trump. Christine Ruddy / Shutterstock

It’s hard to determine exactly how much Obama accelerated these trends, as opposed to simply being in the Oval Office as they happened.

Obama and his team heavily invested in turning Colorado and Nevada blue and more broadly to increase Latino turnout.

The president’s policy moves, particularly his executive orders to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation, also firmly aligned Latinos with the Democrats and opened the door for Trump to campaign to white, non-college educated voters as the candidate who was wary of increased immigration and wanted to build a wall between the United States and Mexico.

A young protester holds a sign for immigrant rights, during a rally for deportees and Dreamers in Downtown San Diego, CA on Thursday, March 20, 2014. Sandy Huffaker/Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

At the same time, white, economically-insecure American increasingly drifted from his party, despite Obama policies aimed at them.

About 9 million of the 20 million Americans who are newly-insured because of the Affordable Care Act are white, according to estimates from the federal government.

Kentucky and West Virginia were two of the states where the uninsured rate dropped the sharpest after Obamacare’s implementation. They were also two of the states that most sharply shifted to the GOP from 2012 to 2016.

“Obama’s victories combined with his legislative successes in his first term were galvanizing to the Republican Party,” said Meg Jacobs, a research scholar at Princeton’s Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and author of “Conservatives in Power: the Reagan Years,” adding “Not only in the sense of ‘we’ve lost,’ but that we’ve got to organize politically and ideologically against these policies.”